Most recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated

Cayuga County's COVID-19 case total remains low, but most of the new positive cases are unvaccinated residents.
The health department said Friday that from July 16-22 there were 16 new cases and 13 weren't vaccinated. That is in line with the nationwide trend that unvaccinated people are driving spikes in cases.
There are a few "breakthrough" cases, which are people who are vaccinated but have tested positive for the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine, like all other vaccines, doesn't provide 100% protection against disease. However, it does significantly lower the risk of serious illness that could result in hospitalizations or deaths.
"We encourage eligible people who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine to do so now," the health department said in its situational update on Friday.
The COVID-19 vaccines were first deployed to health care workers and nursing home residents in December. Eligibility was opened for more essential workers in January. Cayuga County began holding vaccination clinics that month and has continued to offer occasional clinics at sites across the county.
There are three approved vaccines: The two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, plus the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination. While the vaccines are available to anyone age 18 and older, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for the 12-17 age group.
The county reported four new COVID-19 cases in two days and there are 22 active cases in mandatory isolation. The active case was in single digits one month ago — on June 20, there were four positive cases in isolation — but there has been a slight uptick over the past four weeks.
As cases inch up, there has been an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations. The health department said there are three virus-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital.
While there are more hospitalizations, there haven't been any new COVID-19 deaths since early March. The death toll in Cayuga County stands at 90.
In other news:
• The health department will hold a vaccination clinic from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Scipio Center Fire House, 3550 Route 34. The three vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
