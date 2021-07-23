Most recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated

Cayuga County's COVID-19 case total remains low, but most of the new positive cases are unvaccinated residents.

The health department said Friday that from July 16-22 there were 16 new cases and 13 weren't vaccinated. That is in line with the nationwide trend that unvaccinated people are driving spikes in cases.

There are a few "breakthrough" cases, which are people who are vaccinated but have tested positive for the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine, like all other vaccines, doesn't provide 100% protection against disease. However, it does significantly lower the risk of serious illness that could result in hospitalizations or deaths.

"We encourage eligible people who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine to do so now," the health department said in its situational update on Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccines were first deployed to health care workers and nursing home residents in December. Eligibility was opened for more essential workers in January. Cayuga County began holding vaccination clinics that month and has continued to offer occasional clinics at sites across the county.