Motorcycle racer dies in crash at Weedsport Speedway

A 24-year-old racing competitor from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday night.

Ryan Varnes was racing in an American Flat Track series event at the speedway in Cayuga County when he was involved in a crash, according to AMA Pro Racing, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based organization that operates the series. Emergency personnel responded and transported Varnes to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time,” said Gene Crouch, chief operating officer of AMA Pro Racing. “Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

AMA said Varnes "had made the selfless decision to register as an organ donor. His spirit will live on not just in our memories and in the record books, but also by extending the lives of others in dire need."

Rookies of '79, a charity that support injured motorcyclists, has established a memorial fund in Varnes' name. Visit rookies79.com to learn more.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Varnes family, all of their friends and everyone that has been affected by this situation,” said Al Heinke, owner Weedsport Speedway.

