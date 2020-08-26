Motorcyclist critically injured in Throop crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with a pickup truck on Wednesday, the Throop Fire Department said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by helicopter after the collision. One of the men in the truck was treated on scene, the fire department said, while the other man in the truck was transported to Auburn Community Hospital by AMR Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
State police, Cayuga County 911 and fire departments from Auburn and Sennett assisted, as well.
Additional information was not available Wednesday.
