CAYUGA COUNTY

Motorcyclist dies after collision with van in Cayuga County

police
A motorcyclist died Wednesday after being injured in a collision with a delivery van in Aurelius.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a 2007 Honda motorcycle was being ridden northbound on Fuller Road at about 1:13 p.m. when it collided with a van that was turning into a driveway.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Auburn Community Hospital by ambulance and later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the driver of the van was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured.

The names of those involved were not being released Wednesday afternoon, police said, due to ongoing notifications to family members.

The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information regarding the crash contact its Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 253-1610.

The sheriff’s office reported that it was assisted by the New York State Police, Cayuga County E-911, Aurelius Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, the Cayuga Fire Department and the Cayuga County Coroner’s Office.

