Mottville Cemetery could become officially registered historic place

"Founded in 1819, Mottville Cemetery meets Criterion A in the area of Exploration/Settlement as a pioneer-era burial ground that provides information about the earliest citizens of the area," the report reads, in part. "The cemetery includes several Revolutionary War veterans who served in New England, New York, and Nova Scotia. Notable burials include Rev. Isaac Root, an early missionary of the Universalist faith in Central New York, and several members of the Earll family, an early prominent family that helped build the Mottville area. The cemetery meets Criterion C in the area of Art for its collection of funerary monuments ranging from the early nineteenth century to the early twentieth century. The earliest gravestones, those dating to the later 1810s and 1820s, exhibit simple neoclassical-inspired designs. The mid-nineteenth-century period is marked by more austere design in the tablet-type gravestone which is typical of broader stylistic trends. Stones from the latter stages of the nineteenth century and into the twentieth century are more considerable in size and are often crafted from granite, with both polished and rough-hewn surfaces. Mottville Cemetery remains an important historic resource that chronicles the settlement of the Mottville area, with representative examples of period gravestone design that portray shifting tastes in gravestone design."