Mottville Cemetery could become officially registered historic place

Mottville Cemetery has been recommended for state and national recognition.
The New York State Board for Historic Preservation this week recommended adding 20 properties across the state to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including a Buffalo social club built in 1867 and a former New York City feminist headquarters.
Mottville Cemetery, on the west side of Jordan Road north of the village of Skaneateles, dates to 1819 and contains graves from the earliest citizens of the area, including veterans of the Revolutionary War. It is marked by funerary monuments ranging from early 19th to early 20th century styles.
The state and national registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology and culture of the state and nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, individually or as components of historic districts. Property owners, municipalities, and organizations from communities throughout the state sponsored the nominations.
The draft registration form for the cemetery details its historical significance.
"Founded in 1819, Mottville Cemetery meets Criterion A in the area of Exploration/Settlement as a pioneer-era burial ground that provides information about the earliest citizens of the area," the report reads, in part. "The cemetery includes several Revolutionary War veterans who served in New England, New York, and Nova Scotia. Notable burials include Rev. Isaac Root, an early missionary of the Universalist faith in Central New York, and several members of the Earll family, an early prominent family that helped build the Mottville area. The cemetery meets Criterion C in the area of Art for its collection of funerary monuments ranging from the early nineteenth century to the early twentieth century. The earliest gravestones, those dating to the later 1810s and 1820s, exhibit simple neoclassical-inspired designs. The mid-nineteenth-century period is marked by more austere design in the tablet-type gravestone which is typical of broader stylistic trends. Stones from the latter stages of the nineteenth century and into the twentieth century are more considerable in size and are often crafted from granite, with both polished and rough-hewn surfaces. Mottville Cemetery remains an important historic resource that chronicles the settlement of the Mottville area, with representative examples of period gravestone design that portray shifting tastes in gravestone design."
In a news release, the historic preservation board said that once recommendations are approved the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.
"The nominations reflect the state’s commitment to supporting the incredible and sometimes overlooked history forged by the diverse people of New York,” Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement. "Securing recognition for such places will help to protect and preserve this history so that it can be carried safe and intact into the future."
State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
More information, with photos of the nominations, is available on the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.