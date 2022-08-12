Movie filmed in Port Byron this week, star possibly attached

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A movie was filmed in Port Byron this week, and it possibly involved a popular star who's been spotted in the central New York area recently.

Crew members could be seen working Thursday afternoon at the Samuel Center for Canal History on Rochester Street in the village, formerly St. John's Church. Lighting equipment appeared to be set up outside the building's windows, with trucks and tents throughout the parking lot.

One crew member told The Citizen the movie was being made by American High, an independent studio based in a former school in Liverpool that has released "Big Time Adolescence" starring Pete Davidson, "The Binge" starring Vince Vaughn and about 10 other movies since 2017.

The crew member declined further comment on the movie. American High did not return The Citizen's requests for comment on Thursday.

The movie appears to be anything but a small production, as the parking lot at the nearby Federated Church of Port Byron on Route 38 and Tex Pultz Parkway was filled with the vehicles of crew members Thursday. "Set" signs posted around the village guided them to the church.

No details about the movie are available on American High's website or Facebook page.

However, a recent social media post may have revealed one of the movie's cast members. On Aug. 1, the official Instagram page of Armory Square restaurant Pastabilities shared a photo of "The King of Queens" star Kevin James — with the hashtag "#americanhighproductions."

James' IMDb page does not list any future projects for him. His last was "Home Team," a biographical sports comedy about former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. James portrays Payton in the movie, which was released on Netflix in January.

James is no stranger to central New York, having attended school and played football at SUNY Cortland.

