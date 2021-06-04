Movie nights, live music events to be held in Auburn this summer

At least some events are officially confirmed to return to Auburn this summer.

The city wasn't able to hold traditional summer events, such as concerts and movies in its parks, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but City Manager Jeff Dygert said last month that the city was anticipating that some activities could return this year now that some pandemic-era restrictions are being relaxed.

This week, the city confirmed that movie nights will be held at different parks from July 12 to Aug. 30.

According to a post on the Auburn city government website on Thursday, residents can bring own blankets, chairs and popcorn. Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. or when it becomes dark enough. Pandemic guidelines in effect at the time will be enforced, which may include social distancing measures, face masks and limited capacity.