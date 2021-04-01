'Moving this city forward': Auburn man forms center for minority business

"Kwela" is Zulu for "climb." And that's exactly what David Scott wants to see minority businesses in the Auburn area do.
To give them a boost, Scott has launched a new nonprofit, the Kwela Center for Minority Economic Development.
Scott told The Citizen he was partly inspired to open the center by the COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate effect on minority-owned businesses. According to a June report by the National Bureau of Economic Research, active white-owned businesses dropped by 17% from February to April of 2020. Meanwhile, the drop was 26% for Asian-owned ones, 32% for Latinx-owned ones and 41% for Black-owned ones. Minority-owned businesses that haven't closed are also more concerned that they will than white-owned ones, according to an August poll by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, Scott said, that disparity was not addressed by the relief programs created in response to the pandemic. From the Paycheck Protection Program at the national level to the disbursement of Community Development Block Grant funds in Auburn, minority business owners have not received the attention and resources he feels they deserve. That continued a trend from before the pandemic, Scott said, with funding programs like the Regional Economic Development Council awards and Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative including few, if any, local minority businesses.
The Kwela Center, then, will provide that attention and as many of those resources as it can. Scott said its services to businesses will include business planning, technical assistance, contracting, access to capital and credit enhancement. And that's just Kwela Business. Kwela Society will offer individuals assistance with civil service exams, income tax returns, leadership, financial education and more.
Scott, an Ohio native and retired Army staff sergeant, lives in Auburn and works as a teaching assistant in the city school district. He also formed two LLCs last February, in solar panel technology and in sustainable development. He added that he's aware of the Minority Professional Association launched in Cayuga County last year, but he believes there's room for both to pursue the same important goal.
"It's about moving this city forward. We haven't seen progress until all facets of society progress," Scott said. "And right now our systems are not amenable to minority economic development."
