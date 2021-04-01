'Moving this city forward': Auburn man forms center for minority business

"Kwela" is Zulu for "climb." And that's exactly what David Scott wants to see minority businesses in the Auburn area do.

To give them a boost, Scott has launched a new nonprofit, the Kwela Center for Minority Economic Development.

Scott told The Citizen he was partly inspired to open the center by the COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate effect on minority-owned businesses. According to a June report by the National Bureau of Economic Research, active white-owned businesses dropped by 17% from February to April of 2020. Meanwhile, the drop was 26% for Asian-owned ones, 32% for Latinx-owned ones and 41% for Black-owned ones. Minority-owned businesses that haven't closed are also more concerned that they will than white-owned ones, according to an August poll by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.