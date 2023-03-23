Three agencies supporting people with disabilities said they are working together to expand their missions across six counties.

According to a news release, the Mozaic board approved a management agreement for Mozaic to provide IT support, quality assurance and corporate compliance services, as well as a shared president and CEO, to the Arc of Oswego County and Oswego Industries.

The management agreement approved March 1 "comes after careful consideration from both organizations as a way to be able to collaborate and combine resources to better support their collective missions, supporting individuals with disabilities and other barriers," Mozaic said.

This will be Mozaic’s second management agreement since their agreement with Challenge Workforce Solutions in April 2021. With the new agreement in place, Mozaic’s services now span across Cayuga, Seneca, Yates, Ontario, Tompkins and Oswego counties.

“We, at Mozaic, are grateful to have the resources to be able to work together with organizations with similar missions to ours and learn from each other to better support those missions,” President and CEO of Mozaic, Challenge Workforce Solutions, and Arc of Oswego County and Oswego Industries Allen Connely said in a statement. “In turn, this allows all organizations to keep our vital programs and services operating for the individuals that we support. They are at the forefront of every decision we make.”

Laurie Davis, the Arc of Oswego County and Oswego Industries current CEO, will be retiring after 28 years with the agency.

“I’m happy to share that my departure will bring a fresh face and an experienced leader to the agencies through a well-developed succession plan," Davis said. "I’m confident that this plan, along with the strong management team created, will bring both agencies forward in success."

To learn more about their programs and services visit Mozaic at mozaic.org, Arc of Oswego County at arcofoswegocounty.org and Oswego Industries at oswegoindustriesinc.org.