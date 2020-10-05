Mozaic celebrates direct support professionals with pirate week

Mozaic, formerly the Arc of Seneca Cayuga, celebrated its more than 300 direct support professionals the week of Sept. 13-19, which was Direct Support Professionals Appreciation Week.
The nonprofit, which serves people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, held a pirate-themed week with secret messages, treasure chests, gold and more for its front line workers. The week culminated in a chicken barbecue at all three county locations.
“Our DSPs are the heart and soul that keeps our ship a float at Mozaic. They care for the individuals we support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ensuring their safety and well-being," Mozaic community relations manager Karissa Hefferson said in a news release. “What a wonderful week it was, and we are so thankful to have the best 'crew.' Thank you to our DSPs, not just during DSP week, but every day!”
For more information, visit mozaic.org or call (315) 539-5067.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.