Mozaic celebrates direct support professionals with pirate week

The nonprofit, which serves people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, held a pirate-themed week with secret messages, treasure chests, gold and more for its front line workers. The week culminated in a chicken barbecue at all three county locations.

“Our DSPs are the heart and soul that keeps our ship a float at Mozaic. They care for the individuals we support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ensuring their safety and well-being," Mozaic community relations manager Karissa Hefferson said in a news release. “What a wonderful week it was, and we are so thankful to have the best 'crew.' Thank you to our DSPs, not just during DSP week, but every day!”