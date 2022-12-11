Mozaic workforce partners with Auburn manufacturer

Mozaic, a provider of services to people with disabilities in Cayuga and neighboring counties, has announced a partnership with Auburn manufacturer Gleason-Avery.

Mozaic's workforce at Finger Lakes Textiles, its manufacturing and production space in Waterloo, has begun working with Gleason-Avery on small assembly, packing and preparation of items like blower housings and needle bearings. The integrated workforce of about 50 employees with diverse abilities has worked for manufacturers of various sizes over the years, Mozaic said in a news release.

“Partnering with Gleason-Avery has given our organization the opportunity to expand our capabilities and collaborate with our community,” Vice President of Clinical and Business Operations Ashley Burke said. “It has been a pleasure to provide a reliable and capable resource for Gleason-Avery and at the same time, expand meaningful job opportunities for people of varying abilities.”

The partnership began because the Auburn company, having been recently acquired by Worldwide Electric Corporation, was looking to expand without impacting current employees or future hiring. Gleason-Avery General Manager Mike Reeder praised Mozaic for its responsiveness to the company's needs, service and professionalism.

“If you need help with your business, I recommend contacting Mozaic. They are an outstanding organization with extensive capabilities that operate professionally with excellent results that will surely add value to your operations," he said. "Gleason-Avery is very proud to support those in the community that might not otherwise have an opportunity to work and help a business grow.”

For more information, visit mozaic.org or gleasonavery.com.