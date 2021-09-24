 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multicar accident on NY Thruway slows traffic near Weedsport exit
alert

Multicar accident on NY Thruway slows traffic near Weedsport exit

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Rescue vehicles responded to a report of a multi-car accident on the New York State Thruway Friday night west of Exit 40 in Weedsport.

Multiple ambulances went to the scene of the accident in the eastbound lane at milemarker 308.4 that was called in at about 9:30 p.m. The eastbound right lane was blocked off during the response.

Crews on the scene reported that there were no serious injuries from the crash.

Weedsport rescue and fire units cleared the scene and had all lanes reopened by 10:48 p.m., according to the state Thruway Authority.

1
1
3
8
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News