Multicar accident on NY Thruway slows traffic near Weedsport exit

Rescue vehicles responded to a report of a multi-car accident on the New York State Thruway Friday night west of Exit 40 in Weedsport.

Multiple ambulances went to the scene of the accident in the eastbound lane at milemarker 308.4 that was called in at about 9:30 p.m. The eastbound right lane was blocked off during the response.

Crews on the scene reported that there were no serious injuries from the crash.

Weedsport rescue and fire units cleared the scene and had all lanes reopened by 10:48 p.m., according to the state Thruway Authority.

