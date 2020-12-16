 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple agencies battle fire in Owasco
OWASCO

Multiple agencies battle fire in Owasco

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
fire
Deposit Photos

Seven fire departments from across the Cayuga County area helped out with a battle against a blaze in Owasco Wednesday, Cayuga County 911 dispatch said.

A call came in for a fire at a residence at 102 Brookhollow Drive around 11:58 a.m, 911 said. The Owasco Fire Department was the lead agency on the fire, dispatch said, adding that the blaze was extinguished around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. 

Fire departments from Auburn, Fleming, Aurelius, Sennett, Skaneateles and Moravia all helped out at some point, 911 said, along with AMR Ambulance.

0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive announces record-high 18 COVID-19 deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News