Multiple agencies battle fire in Owasco

Seven fire departments from across the Cayuga County area helped out with a battle against a blaze in Owasco Wednesday, Cayuga County 911 dispatch said.
A call came in for a fire at a residence at 102 Brookhollow Drive around 11:58 a.m, 911 said. The Owasco Fire Department was the lead agency on the fire, dispatch said, adding that the blaze was extinguished around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Fire departments from Auburn, Fleming, Aurelius, Sennett, Skaneateles and Moravia all helped out at some point, 911 said, along with AMR Ambulance.
