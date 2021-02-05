 Skip to main content
Multiple agencies extinguish fire in Sterling
STERLING

Multiple departments responded to a fire in Sterling Friday.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said a passersby called around 10:53 a.m. about smoke coming from a home at 14035 Route 38. 

Fire departments from Fair Haven, Red Creek, Victory, Hannibal, Cato, and the town of Oswego responded to the blaze, as well as state police, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and county coordinators.

The Fair Haven department, which was the primary agency for the incident, said crews were back at the station at around 3:15 p.m.

No other information was available.

