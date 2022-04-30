Multiple agencies respond to Cayuga County barn fire

Multiple fire departments battled a blaze at a barn in the town of Niles Saturday afternoon.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said a call came in at 3:19 p.m. for a fully involved barn fire at Badman Farms at 6267 North Glen Haven Road.

Dispatchers said fire departments with New Hope, Genoa, Locke, Moravia, Skaneateles, Owasco, Port Byron, Scipio, Sempronius and West Niles were assisting, in addition to Four Town Ambulance, New York Sate Police, Cayuga County Emergency Management, the county rehab team and Cayuga County fire investigators. No injuries had been reported.

The fire was reported to be out at about 3:50 p.m. and some units en route to the scene were told to cancel their response as firefighters on the scene worked to put out any remaining hot spots.

All fire departments were reported to be clear of the scene and back in service at 4:36 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0