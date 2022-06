Firefighters from a multiple agencies battled a structure fire in Scipio Center Thursday.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said the call for a fire at at 4023 Wyckoff Road came in at around 5:34 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by around 9:52 p.m., dispatchers said. No injuries were reported.

Fire departments from Scipio, Owasco, Moravia, Long Hill, Fleming, Poplar Ridge, Union Springs, Genoa, Aurelius and Aurora all assisted at the scene, in addition to Southern Cayuga Ambulance.

