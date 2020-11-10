Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to chicken barbecue at Fingerlakes Mall

A fundraiser for the Cayuga Bombers youth baseball team has turned into a super-spreader event with multiple COVID-19 cases, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The chicken barbecue was held Sunday, Nov. 1, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The event lasted for four hours, from noon to 4 p.m.

The health department said Tuesday that there have been "multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 who were associated with the food preparation for the chicken BBQ and worked the BBQ at the mall."

The number of positive cases wasn't disclosed, but they have been placed into mandatory isolation — a requirement for confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were also "numerous contacts" identified as part of tracing investigations who were placed into mandatory quarantine.

"As the situation continues to unfold, the health department continues contact tracing efforts with these exposures, and has been made aware of additional information that was not initially shared with the department," the department said in its statement.

Because of the cluster linked to the fundraiser, the health department is advising people who purchased food at the event that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and that they should monitor themselves for symptoms.