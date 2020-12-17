Multiple departments battle overnight house fire in Cayuga County

A house fire in Conquest early Thursday morning sent area firefighters scrambling out into a snowstorm to try to help.

The call for a fire at 11110 Cooper St. came in at 12:53 a.m., and roads were reported to be slick with snow at the time.

The Cayuga County 911 Center said that fire departments sent to the scene in addition to Conquest included Cato, Victory, Weedsport, Red Creek, Montezuma, Throop and Sennett. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and AMR ambulance were also on the scene.

A post on the Cato Fire Department Facebook page Thursday morning said, "Great job to everyone on the scene of the fire in Conquest this morning. It was a great team effort in some horrible weather conditions. Nobody was hurt and we all made it home safe."

Additional details were not immediately available Thursday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0