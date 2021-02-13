Multiple departments respond to fire at Cayuga County farm

Firefighters from various agencies took care of a fire at a farm in Fleming Saturday, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

The call came in at 12:43 p.m. for a fire at DuMond Farms at 5083 White Road. No injuries were reported, dispatchers said, and the scene was cleared by 2:58 p.m.

Fire departments from Fleming, Auburn, Owasco, Scipio and Aurelius, Cayuga County coordinators and TLC Ambulance were all present at the incident, dispatchers said.

