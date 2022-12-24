Multiple fire departments battle overnight chimney fire in Cayuga County

Personnel from six different fire departments dealt with a chimney fire at a home in Cato Saturday morning.

Cato Fire Department Captain Mike Sherman said a call about a chimney fire at a residence at 12129 Watkins Road came in 2:54 a.m. as overnight temperatures dropped into the single digits and heavy winds blew through the region.

The fire in the chimney extended to the building but not the entire structure. Sherman said the blaze was extinguished around 5:25 a.m., adding that there were no injuries. The family at the residence refused Red Cross assistance and stayed with other family, he said.

Fire departments from Conquest, Fair Haven, Hannibal, Ira, Jordan and Weedsport and CIMVAC Ambulance were also at the scene.