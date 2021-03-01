Multiple fire departments respond to blaze in Sennett

Firefighters battle the flames and windy conditions at a house fire on Walker Road in Sennett Monday night.

Crews from several area fire departments were on the scene of a fully involved house fire in the town of Sennett on Monday night.

The fire was called in about 10 p.m. on Walker Road, near the intersection with East Genesee Street Road. Firefighters from departments in Sennett, Owasco, Fleming, Auburn, Mottville, Skaneateles, Throop, Moravia and Aurelius were among those involved in the response.

According to emergency radio reports, all occupants got out of the house.

The heavy winds prevalent Monday night were complicating efforts to knock down the flames, which were mostly coming from the roof area of the two-story structure. The bulk of the fire was put out by about midnight.

Additional information was not immediately available.

