The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse publicly debuted its newborn Amur leopard cubs this week, and now that they're on display, Onondaga County is holding a naming contest for the critters.
Born to mother Tria and father Rafferty in June, the one male and one female cubs went on display at the Syracuse zoo for the first time this Wednesday, but the little leopards have yet to be named.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday that a public naming contest for the cubs is underway until Friday, Aug. 23.
As part of the zoo's I Love New York naming theme for new arrivals in 2019, all the names suggested by the zoo's animal care team come from locations within the state.
For the male cub, the possible names are Baxter, a mountain in Essex County; Campbell, a town in Steuben County; Milo, a town in Yates County; and Moose, a river in the Adirondacks.
For the female cub, voters can choose between Ava and Marcy, both towns in Oneida County; Mina, a town in Chautauqua County; or Rose, a town in Wayne County.
The cubs were born, and the parents acquired last year, as part of a Species Survival Plan the zoo is participating in and that's overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The survival plan is meant to help breed a genetically strong population of Amur leopards in human care. The species is critically endangered, the most severely so of any big cat, with fewer than 85 individuals remaining in their native habitat of eastern Russia's Amur River Basin.
The Friends of the Zoo support organization is currently operating a fundraising campaign to help the zoo renovate the former African Lion exhibit into a woodland-themed habitat for the leopard family.
To cast a vote for the names, visit form.jotform.com/92164551815155.