The Cayuga County Health Department is looking for volunteer homeowners to participate in a pilot program testing a new system to see if it could help protect Owasco Lake from the nutrients found in septic systems.
Together with the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, the health department is working on a pilot program to determine if a system using iron nanoparticles can effectively remove phosphorous from septic systems, according to county Director of Environmental Health Eileen O'Connor.
Phosphorous, along with nitrates, is considered one of the primary food sources of the cyanobacteria that form the harmful algal blooms which have plagued Owasco Lake in recent years.
Management council Executive Director Adam Effler said that the system comes with an added benefit. Once the absorptive media is essentially full, the phosphorous can be separated out and reused as fertilizer, while the filter itself can also be reused.
Although the idea is in its early stages, Effler said he hopes that one day the technology could be deployed at places with sufficient levels so that the recycled fertilizer could become a viable enough financial incentive to encourage its adoption.
"That's exactly why I think this could be a very important approach," Effler said. "Our mitigation alternatives are going to have the greatest success if they have incentives."
The system could also help homeowners comply with some of the tentative rules proposed in the first draft of the rewrite of Owasco Lake's rules and regulations.
One of the proposed changes of the rules includes a setback requirement of a certain distance for septic systems near the lake. As part of the waiver system proposed in the draft, installing the system — should it prove effective — could help applicants who, say, don't have space to move the septic system, qualify under the rules, O'Connor said.
According to O'Connor, the system is not yet commercially available, but the department has been working with a Pennsylvania-based engineering firm to arrange for the system to be installed on two to three septic systems within the lake's watershed.
O'Connor said the department has funding from the Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance to pay for the installations, so all homeowners would need to do is allow for phosphorous levels to be tested before and after installation.
The Owasco Watershed Lake Association has even offered a $100 incentive for volunteers willing to participate in the project, O'Connor said.
"We're really interested to see how would this work," O'Connor said. "So we're looking for homeowners that would allow this to be installed."
The department is seeking two to three homeowners to volunteer with the project. There would be no cost to homeowners, and properties do not have to be on the lakeshore.
Anyone interested in participating can contact the health department's environmental health division at 315-253-1405.