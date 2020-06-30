Narcan community distribution events to be held in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community events to train people how to use Narcan will be held this week in Auburn.

A total of 120 Narcan kits are available for distribution, according to a news release from Monika Salvage, Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study project director. Narcan is a medicine that can save the life of a person overdosing on opioids, including heroin, prescription opioid pain medicine or a drug containing fentanyl.

The events will be at Nick’s Ride 4 Friends, 12 South St. and AME Zion Church, 90 Franklin St., from noon to 4 p.m. July 1 and at Dom’s Grocery, 30 Orchard St., and Tay’s All American Variety Store, 161 State St., 2 to 6 p.m. July 2.

The kits are from the Drug Free Community Coalition, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the Community Mental Health Center. Participants will be trained through a short video and given a free Narcan kit and other resource materials. Nick’s Ride 4 Friends will have peers at each location.

Social distancing and other safety guidelines must be followed. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and disinfecting wipes will be used to wipe down devices and pens.