Narcan distribution event set for Weedsport

Narcan nasal spray reverses an opioid overdose's effects. The HEALing team said in a news release that a person overdoses in Cayuga County nearly every day, with more than 180 overdoses reported since the start of 2021. Over one-third of those overdoses were suspected to involve opioids, the team noted, with 11 deaths so far this year.

"Anyone can and should administer this nasal spray if they suspect any type of overdose. If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person, it just won’t have any effect. Since we know that many substances are now mixed with fentanyl, often without the user’s knowledge, it is even more important that people don’t use alone and have someone nearby who carries Narcan," the news release said. "Narcan reverses the effects of fentanyl, but since it is 50-100 times stronger than heroin, even small amounts can lead to an overdose. It may require multiple doses of Narcan to revive a person, which makes it crucial to call 911 when you witness an overdose, even after you started administering Narcan. The Good Samaritan Law protects you when you call 911 when you see or experience a drug overdose."