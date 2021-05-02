Narcan information, distribution sessions scheduled in Auburn

According to the news release, nearly 100 overdoses have been reported in Cayuga County already in 2021, and six people have died.

"Anyone can and should administer this nasal spray if they suspect any type of overdose," the news release said "If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person, it just won’t have any effect."

HEALing Communities said Narcan has become even more important recently because of a trend in which many substances are being mixed with highly dangerous fentanyl, "often without the user’s knowledge."

Narcan reduces the effect of fentanyl but because of that drug's strength, "it may require multiple doses of Narcan to revive a person, which makes it crucial to call 911 when you witness an overdose, even after you started administering Narcan. The Good Samaritan Law protects you when you call 911 when you see or experience a drug overdose."

Cayuga County residents also can have free Narcan kits mailed to their home, including replenishment kits. Those can be ordered at www.cayugacounty.us/narcan.