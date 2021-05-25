Narcan training, distribution event being held in Fair Haven

An ongoing effort to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths in Cayuga County will include Narcan training in Fair Haven.

According to a news release, the HEALing Communities team is ramping up efforts to distribute Narcan nasal spray through in-person events to help create a stigma-free and safe environment for people to engage and learn about how they can protect themselves and others in case of an opioid overdose emergency.

Because overdoses are happening in towns and villages throughout the county, the group's next event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Central Park in the Village of Fair Haven.

The news release said that someone overdoses in Cayuga County almost every day and that more than 100 overdoses have been reported since the beginning of this year. Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save someone’s life.