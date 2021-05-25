Narcan training, distribution event being held in Fair Haven

An ongoing effort to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths in Cayuga County will include Narcan training in Fair Haven.
According to a news release, the HEALing Communities team is ramping up efforts to distribute Narcan nasal spray through in-person events to help create a stigma-free and safe environment for people to engage and learn about how they can protect themselves and others in case of an opioid overdose emergency.
Because overdoses are happening in towns and villages throughout the county, the group's next event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Central Park in the Village of Fair Haven.
The news release said that someone overdoses in Cayuga County almost every day and that more than 100 overdoses have been reported since the beginning of this year. Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save someone’s life.
"Anyone can and should administer this nasal spray if they suspect any type of overdose," the group said. "If no opioids were involved, Narcan will not harm the person, it just won’t have any effect. Since we know that many substances are now mixed with fentanyl, often without the user’s knowledge, it is even more important that people don’t use alone and have someone nearby who carries Narcan."
The HEALing Communities team said that it continues to analyze overdose data throughout the county to identify neighborhoods and areas that are especially hard hit. Last year, HEALing organized seven events at overdose hotspots and distributed 218 Narcan kits to training participants and subsequently, overdose witnesses saved 29 lives with Narcan.
Cayuga County residents can also request a free Narcan kit to be mailed to their home at cayugacounty.us/narcan.