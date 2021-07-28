Narcan training event in Auburn offers free coffee, doughnut

As opioid overdoses continue in Cayuga County, an upcoming event in Auburn offers free coffee and a free doughnut to those who get trained to use Narcan.

The HEALing Communities team, which analyzes overdose data throughout the county, is holding a Narcan training and distribution event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Dunkin' Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St. The first 100 customers who receive Narcan training at the event will get a free doughnut and free coffee, a news release from the communities team said.

Narcan nasal spray reverses an opioid overdose's effects. The communities team said it tries to establish a "stigma-free and safe environment" where people can learn about how they can protect themselves and other people when an opioid overdose emergency arises.

"Someone overdoses in Cayuga County almost every day. Over 160 overdoses have been reported since the beginning of this year. About one-third were suspected to involve opioids. We have lost 9 lives so far this year, the news release said. "Fatal overdoses almost always involve opioids, more than one substance, and the synthetic and very deadly opioid fentanyl. In 2020, 40% of overdose deaths were linked to cocaine, mostly in combination with fentanyl."

