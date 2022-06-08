National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program website launched by New York State

New York state's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program website has been launched.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the website's kickoff on June 3, a news release from the governor's office said. The website is meant to give people additional information on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding program, and includes a survey intended to collect user feedback to help the state in developing its electric vehicle infrastructure plan "that will advance New York's nation-leading climate agenda," the news release said.

Through the website, visitors can sign up for alerts as more information on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program becomes available.

"We cannot sufficiently reduce our carbon footprint unless we keep expanding our electric vehicle infrastructure, but thanks to the efforts of President Biden, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand and our Congressional Delegation, who fought for the creation of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, we have additional resources to help us reach our climate goals," Hochul said in the news release. "Expanding our electrical vehicle capabilities is a key part of my administration's ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of climate change across New York State. This new online tool will not only help educate the public on the future of electric vehicle charging, but will give us additional data to plan the next phase of New York's transportation electric charging network development."

The state's electric vehicle infrastructure program will be developed by the state Department of Transportation, working with the state Energy Research and Development Authority. A public hearing on New York's infrastructure plan development will be announced by the transportation department.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure is a federal fund source created under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which became law in November 2021, the release said. The program's initial emphasis "is on making available publicly accessible Direct Current Fast Charging for passenger EVs at intervals of no more than 50 miles apart within 1 travel mile of the designated corridors, with an emphasis on locations near Interstate highway exits," the release added.

New York state is currently expected to get $175 million over a five-year span. The transportation department has to turn in a electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan describing how the money will be utilized to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by August 1 before any of that money can be spent.

Hochul announced earlier this year that more than $12 million was added to the state's Drive Clean Rebate program to help people save up to $2,000 when buying an electric vehicle, along with $2.7 million to local governments to buy electric vehicles and install zero-emission charging/fueling stations "for public use to address climate change and build healthier communities," the news release said.

"New Yorkers across the State can play an important role in providing input on where EV chargers should be located as we continue building out infrastructure that makes it easier for more clean vehicles to hit the roads in our communities. This new resource will facilitate the flow of information and provide important data for our National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to ensure we continue to reduce emissions and transition to a healthier, low carbon, clean energy future," Doreen M. Harris, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority president and CEO, said in the news release.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

