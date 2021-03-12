National Guard soldier from Marcellus dies in D.C.

A New York National Guard soldier from Marcellus who was sent to Washington in January to provide security following the inauguration of President Joseph Biden was found dead in his hotel room Thursday.

The National Guard announced in a Friday news release that Spc. Justin Grennell, 26, assigned to A Troop of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, was found unresponsive by his roommate early Thursday morning. The National Guard said that soldiers immediately called 911 and administered CPR until police and emergency services arrived, but Grennell was later pronounced dead by emergency services personnel.

His death is under investigation by the Washington D.C. Metro Police.

Grennell was one of 540 New York National Guard Soldiers sent to Washington to provide security after the inauguration. He enlisted in the National Guard in 2014 and served as an anti-tank gunner in A Troop, which his based in Geneva.

Grennell served in support of the New York National Guard's COVID-19 pandemic response mission from April to June of 2020.

His military awards include the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.

"All of us in the New York National Guard are deeply saddened by the death of this young Soldier," Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, said in a statement. "When our State and Nation called, he stepped forward and enlisted. Following the attack on our nation's Capital on January 6th he selflessly deployed to Washington, DC. Our thoughts are with his family in this most trying time."

