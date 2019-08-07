AUBURN — Despite some early storms, Hoopes Park was filled Tuesday night with residents enjoying everything from Italian ice and face painting to SWAT gear and car accident demonstrations as part of the National Night Out community event hosted by the Auburn Police Department.
Started in the 1980s, National Night Out is an annual, nationwide event meant to promote camaraderie and partnership between police and their communities.
Organized by the APD, the event also featured members from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the state police, as well as a number of local community organizations like the Rescue Mission, United Way and more.
The children-focused event treated residents to free food and entertainment, while also giving them a chance to connect with police and learn more about their work.
For example, children were able to feel like a real detective by learning to dust for fingerprint evidence, get a close look at the special equipment used by SWAT teams, and learn the importance of seat belts by watching a car rollover demonstration.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the event is an opportunity for the department to connect with the community in a positive context instead of only during stressful emergency calls.
Events like Tuesday's, Butler said, helps build trust between police and the community, and show residents that law enforcement officers are people too.
In light of a staffing shortage at the department, this kind of event helps serve as a substitute for the kind of positive, one-on-one community interactions Butler said he hopes the department can soon can get back to.
A large part of that trust, he said, comes in the form of partnerships with the numerous community organizations in attendance like the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Programs or Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
"Without one, the other can't do their job," Butler said. "Our relationships and partnerships are integral and vital. We couldn't do it without others."
Bryan Bush, a peer recovery advocate with Nick's Ride, said, for example, there has been a huge, positive shift in the way police work with the community, particularly those in recovery or still suffering from addiction that Nick's Ride works with.
When first working toward recovery himself years ago, Bush said his only contact with police likely came in the back of a cruiser. Now, through partnering with community organizations, police can provide a much higher level of support, something that's a real positive for the community, he said.
The event also provided a recruitment opportunity for both APD and the sheriff's office, both of which have been working to address staffing shortages recently.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said Butler had graciously invited his office to participate, and even had the multiple applicants that signed up cross-fill forms for both departments.
Both offices also worked with the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace in Auburn to foster inclusiveness and increase diversity within their ranks.