National Weather Service: Avoid Lake Ontario beaches Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for an area of the southeast Lake Ontario shoreline that includes northern Cayuga County.

The advisory runs from 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday, with the agency saying strong currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.

The beach hazards statement covers the beaches in Wayne, orthern Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties.

"Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions," NWS said.

