National Weather Service reports 90 mph microburst in Cayuga County

The storm that brought heavy rains and strong winds through the region Monday afternoon also produced a brief microburst in Cayuga County that damaged four barns on a farm.

The National Weather Service has issued a damage survey report after officials with the agency visisted the area on and near Roach Farm in the town of Venice. Based on what it found on the site and recordings and observations from the storm, the agency concluded that a 90 mph microburst ripped across the farm.

Microbursts are similar to tornadoes in that they form from a column of sinking air in a storm, but they don't rotate in the same manner.

The Venice microburst traveled 0.2 miles and was an estimated 700 yards wide. It struck at 12:40 p.m.

The microburst ripped metal roof panels off four barns at the farm, which is located on Stewarts Corners Road. Debris traveled as far as 200 yards, with some panels blown into power lines along the road.

"There were several pieces of metal roofing that were still located in trees at the time of our survey," NWS wrote in its reported, issued after surveyors visited the area on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the barn damage, the microburst snapped several trees, including three hemlock trees along Ford Road that were snapped 10 to 15 feet off the ground.

Maples trees also were blown down, with one hitting a farm bulding and shifting it off its foundation.

"The building likely shifted due to the tree falling, however the wooden polls on the northwestern edge of the building had been lifted out of the ground by about 4 inches," NWS said.

No one was injured by the storm.

The town of Venice Highway Department assisted NWS surveyors with locating the damaged areas.

