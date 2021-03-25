National Weather Service seeks 'spotters' to report storms in Cayuga County

The National Weather Service wants you!

Free training is being offered to members of the public interested in becoming "spotters" for the Skywarn weather monitoring program to report weather events such as severe thunderstorms, tornados, hail and lightning to the NWS and local emergency management.

Online training sessions beginning Monday, March 29, will include how spotters can help forecasters warn the public; thunderstorms hazards, thunderstorm ingredients, downbursts, supercells, tornados, hail, squall lines, bow echoes, derechoes and lightning; severe weather safety and terminology; how to get severe weather information; and procedures for reporting severe weather to the NWS.

The classes are free and open to everyone. No age requirements or previous training is required.

Cayuga County Director of Emergency Services Director Dale Currier said in an email to The Citizen that despite all the technological advances in weather forecasting and monitoring, local weather spotters can provide real-time information on rainfall, snowfall rates, hail size, wind damage, etc. that are just not available from remote observation and sensing.

"Very simply, getting more people involved can help save more lives," Currier said.