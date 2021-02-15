National Weather Service: Snowfall rates in Cayuga County could reach 2 inches/hour

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of central New York, including all of Cayuga County, through Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area that includes Seneca, southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Snowfall predictions in that area range from 7 to 11 inches. The agency said snowfall rates ranging from to 1 to 2 inches per hour Monday night will mix with freezing drizzle or sleet at times.
A separate winter storm warning that includes northern Cayuga County runs through 1 p.m. Tuesday, with snowfall predictions ranging from 6 to 11 inches.
"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... The snow will come in multiple rounds with a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning."
