National Weather Service: Storm could bring 9 inches of snow to northern Cayuga County
alert top story
WEATHER

National Weather Service: Storm could bring 9 inches of snow to northern Cayuga County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Winter
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area south of Lake Ontario that includes northern Cayuga County.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday afternoon. The agency said heavy lake effect snow is possible, with 6 to 9 inches accumulating in the most persistent bands.

"Travel could be very difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility in narrow bands," the agency said.

While the watch does not yet cover southern Cayuga or Onondaga counties, the agency said there is potential for hazardous weather there, too, citing "potential for several inches of snow, with locally higher amounts."

For the latest weather details, visit auburnpub.com/weather. Visit auburnpub.com/newsletters to sign up for weather-related emails, included a daily forecast and NWS alerts.

1
1
3
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News