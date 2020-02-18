National Weather Service: Storm could bring 9 inches of snow to northern Cayuga County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area south of Lake Ontario that includes northern Cayuga County.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday afternoon. The agency said heavy lake effect snow is possible, with 6 to 9 inches accumulating in the most persistent bands.

"Travel could be very difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility in narrow bands," the agency said.

While the watch does not yet cover southern Cayuga or Onondaga counties, the agency said there is potential for hazardous weather there, too, citing "potential for several inches of snow, with locally higher amounts."

