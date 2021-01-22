 Skip to main content
National Weather Service: Up to 8 inches of snow in Cayuga County area
  • Updated
The weekend will kick off with a big blast of winter weather in the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The advisory runs from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The agency said 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected, with highest amounts in the most persistent lake-effect snow bands. In addition, strong winds that will gust as high as 35 mph are predicted.

"Travel could be very difficult," NWS said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

For more weather information, including the latest forecasts and NWS alerts, visit auburnpub.com/weather.

