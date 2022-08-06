National Weather Service warns it may feel like 100 degrees Sunday

The National Weather Service has issue a heat advisory for a wide area that includes Auburn and parts of Cayuga County for a mix of heat and humidity Sunday that will make it feel as hot as 100 degrees.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. when heat index values of 95-100 degrees are expected in Yates, Seneca, southern Cayuga, Onondaga and Steuben counties, among other places.

The weather service said that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, and people are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Those who work or spend time outdoors should take extra precautions, and when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and 911 should be called in the event of suspected heat stroke.