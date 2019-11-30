The National Weather Service has upgraded a severe weather alert for southern Cayuga County to a winter storm warning.
The agency issued the warning on Saturday after initially having put out a winter storm watch for much of the region. With its latest forecasting data, the agency is now saying a winter storm is expected to bring 6 to 12 inches of snow and a thin coating ice for an area that includes southern Cayuga and all of Onondaga County. The warning goes into effect at 7 a.m. Sunday and expires at 7 p.m. Monday.
The storm is expected to come in multiple phases. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will arrive Sunday morning. Precipitation will change to all snow after midnight Sunday, with heavy snowfall rates of an inch per hour expected late Sunday and early Monday.
"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes," NWS said.
Meanwhile, the northern half of Cayuga County is now under a winter weather advisory, starting at 7 a.m. Sunday and continuing through 7 p.m. Monday. The agency said 6 to 11 inches of snow is expected.
