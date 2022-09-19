National Women’s Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony to be livestreamed for first time

For the first time in its history, the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony will streamed online for free, according to a press release.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The inductees are Octavia E. Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Mia Hamm, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi, and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Honorary chair and 2005 inductee Hillary Rodham Clinton will provide opening remarks. The following 2022 inductees or inductee representatives (in the case of deceased inductees) have confirmed they will accept their award in person: Butler, Halstead, Harjo, Howland, Johnson, Nooyi, Chicago and Hamm. Obama will be joining virtually.

Inductees Linda Alvarado, Donna de Varona, Dolores Huerta, Barbara Iglewski, Victoria Jackson, Carol Mutter, and Gloria Steinem will be present to introduce the new inductees and present them with their induction medals. Carlotta Walls LaNier and Nancy Pelosi will also speak virtually.

Ceremony tickets for the in-person event are available through the Smith Opera House website.

Watch parties are planned throughout the country, join via the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s webpage (womenofthehall.org).

The schedule for the full weekend can be found at the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s website. In addition to ticketed events, there are a number of free festivities planned, including a community festival and fireworks show in Seneca Falls on Friday, Sept. 23.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the National Women’s Hall of Fame will host a free open house at its gallery at 1 Canal St. in Seneca Falls, sponsored by the Bonafiglia Family Foundation and Simply Homemade Catering.