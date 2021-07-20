National Women's Hall of Fame has new executive director

The National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls has a new leader.
Jennifer Gabriel is the new executive director. Gabriel was hired following a six-month national search conducted by the hall of fame.
Her first day was Monday — the 173rd anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women's rights convention.
"The Hall celebrates the incredible women who make our world a better place, and their stories help us understand the people, the places, the economic and social structures, and the events that inspire change," Gabriel said. "It's our shared goal to grow and strengthen the National Women's Hall of Fame to ignite a passion for equity among all people, at all ages, and from all walks of life."
Gabriel, an Ithaca native and Boston University graduate, previously served as director of development and community relations for Hospicare & Palliative Care Services in Cortland and Tompkins counties. In that role, she expanded the agency's fundraising program by 25% and secured its largest major gift. She also organized the Women Swimmin' for Hospicare event in Cayuga Lake amid the COVID-19 pandemic and raised nearly $500,000.
According to the National Women's Hall of Fame, Gabriel will have two main objectives as its leader: Establish the annual induction ceremony as "the signature national event honoring the achievements of American women" and implement new exhibits and programs at the Seneca Falls-based facility.
Gabriel also wants to educate the public, especially those in the region, about the National Women's Hall of Fame and the women's rights movement.
"I am surprised so many people don't have awareness that the women's rights movement began right here in the Finger Lakes," she said. "The hall of fame is poised to change that reality, expanding the appreciation and celebration of extraordinary women on both a regional and national scale. There has never been a better time to become involved."
The hall's 2021 induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 2. This year's inductees include former first lady Michelle Obama, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and soccer star Mia Hamm. Ticket information for the ceremony will be announced on Wednesday, July 28.