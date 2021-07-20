National Women's Hall of Fame has new executive director

The National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls has a new leader.

Jennifer Gabriel is the new executive director. Gabriel was hired following a six-month national search conducted by the hall of fame.

Her first day was Monday — the 173rd anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women's rights convention.

"The Hall celebrates the incredible women who make our world a better place, and their stories help us understand the people, the places, the economic and social structures, and the events that inspire change," Gabriel said. "It's our shared goal to grow and strengthen the National Women's Hall of Fame to ignite a passion for equity among all people, at all ages, and from all walks of life."

Gabriel, an Ithaca native and Boston University graduate, previously served as director of development and community relations for Hospicare & Palliative Care Services in Cortland and Tompkins counties. In that role, she expanded the agency's fundraising program by 25% and secured its largest major gift. She also organized the Women Swimmin' for Hospicare event in Cayuga Lake amid the COVID-19 pandemic and raised nearly $500,000.