National Women's Hall of Fame postponing this year's induction ceremonies

The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls is postponing this year’s induction ceremonies due to concerns related to inductees and guests having to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by the Hall on Thursday said the decision was reached after conversations with inductees, and other stakeholders critical to the event’s success.

The event was going to be held on Oct. 2, and this year’s inductees had included: Octavia Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Mia Hamm, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi, and Michelle Obama.

The event has been postponed until Sept. 23-25, 2022.

All tickets for the induction ceremony and gala will be honored at the rescheduled events.

A statement from Induction Chair Kate Bennett and the hall's executive director, Jennifer Gabriel, said that for the next 12 months, the Women’s Hall of Fame will develop programming to celebrate and engage a broad, national audience “that can be inspired by these exceptional women and other leaders who share their passions and fields of interest.”

Hall officials said the reason they are not doing a virtual event this year is because they want to provide an “exceptional experience” for the inductees. But when the postponed event is held next year, besides in-person activities, there will also be a livestream available.

