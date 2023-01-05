National Women's Hall of Fame welcomes its first inductee president

The National Women’s Hall of Fame announced this week that 2015 inductee Jean Kilbourne has been elected president of its board of directors, the first inductee to serve as president in the hall’s 54-year history.
Kilbourne succeeds Betsy Wayne Fantone, who completed her term as president in December, and will hold the position for two years.
In a news release, the hall of fame said that Kilbourne is internationally recognized for her groundbreaking work on the image of women in advertising and for her critical studies of alcohol and tobacco advertising. In the late 1960s she began her exploration of the connection between advertising and several public health issues, including violence against women, eating disorders, and addiction, and launched a movement to promote media literacy as a way to prevent these problems. A radical and original idea at the time, this approach is now mainstream and an integral part of most prevention programs.
The creator of the renowned “Killing Us Softly: Advertising’s Image of Women” film series, she is also the author of award-winning books "Can’t Buy My Love: How Advertising Changes the Way We Think and Feel" and "So Sexy So Soon: The New Sexualized Childhood and What Parents Can Do to Protect Their Kids".
Kilbourne has lectured at over half of the universities in the United States and her films and television appearances have been seen by millions of people throughout the world. She has served as an advisor to two past Surgeons General and has testified before the United States Congress. She has received many honors and awards, including an Alumnae Achievement Award (Wellesley College’s highest honor).
“Jean’s leadership comes at an extraordinary time for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as our Board and staff have been working to create a five-year strategic plan to allow the Hall to meet its full potential,” Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be working with Jean and the Board to implement efforts that will allow for significant regional and national growth.”
“I am honored to be the first Inductee to serve as president of the Board at this exciting time,” Kilbourne said. “I look forward to engaging more Inductees as the Hall expands its reach and its vision. It is more important than ever to share women’s stories.”
The hall of fame in Seneca Falls is the nation’s first and oldest nonprofit and museum celebrating the achievements of great women. In 2020 the Hall moved to the historic 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill, ensuring that women’s stories forever have a home in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. As the Hall works to complete the remaining three floors of its museum, it is also expanding programming nationally. Learn more and get involved by visiting womenofthehall.org.
The Hall will announce the date for its 2023 Induction Ceremony, as well as the women to be honored, in March.