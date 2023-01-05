National Women's Hall of Fame welcomes its first inductee president

Other board members elected

Officers:

Roger G. Schwartz (Vice President) is a finance partner in the New York office of King & Spalding, representing public and private companies, private credit, direct lending and hedge funds, strategic and financial buyers, and investors in a broad range of restructuring and special situations matters. He joined the Board of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2018.

Anjana Samant (Secretary) is a senior attorney with the ACLU Women’s Rights Project with over 15 years of experience in civil rights litigation, movement lawyering, and intersectional justice work. She was elected to the National Women’s Hall of Fame Board in 2022.

Marianne O’Connor (Treasurer) is a retired certified public accountant. Her career spanned 4 years in public accounting, 21 years as a financial officer for an upstate NY community bank, followed by 10 years as a business administrator at the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

New Board Members:

Mridula Raman is Clinical Supervising Attorney for the Berkeley Law’s Death Penalty Clinic after five years as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Capital Habeas Unit of the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Arizona.

Elisa Siegel is an award-winning strategic communications and public affairs executive. In her 40-year career in Washington, DC, she helped elevate and engage non-profit organizations, associations, corporations, and C-suite leaders on national issues through groundbreaking advocacy and digital campaigns. Most recently, she served as chief communications and marketing officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges, where she led efforts to advance public understanding and support of the nation's medical schools and teaching hospitals and their innovative contributions to health.