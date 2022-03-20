Natural gas tank explodes in Throop; no injuries reported

An explosion Saturday night in Throop that was seen and heard from miles away was caused by a rubbish fire that ignited a natural gas tank, the chief of the Throop Fire Department said.

Chief Patrick Burns said state Department of Environmental Conservation police have taken over at the scene of the explosion behind a business on Whitehead Lane. Open burning is prohibited in New York state under a seasonal ban that went into effect on Wednesday.

Throop and Port Byron fire departments were initially dispatched at 9:41 p.m. to investigate 911 calls about a possible explosion, but the exact location was not initially known, Burns said. Crews eventually narrowed it down to an area behind a garage used by excavation company Dirt Works on Whitehead Lane, which is off Beech Tree Road.

Burns said there were no injuries from the explosion, which did not cause major property damage.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Throop's code enforcement and fire investigation team assisted at the scene, Burns said.

