'Never stop learning': Auburn's Dr. Joseph Karpinski, prominent philanthropist, dies at 96

Karpinski was the first president of the Cayuga Community College Foundation when it formed in the 1980s. He led the effort to help form the board, which raises funds and provides philanthropic support for the institution.

"He was a great supporter of Cayuga Community College over the decades, funding not only scholarships, but building projects," said Guy Cosentino, the foundation's executive director. He said Karpinski was a "great friend" who helped him in many ways over the years, from when Cosentino was an Auburn mayor in the 1990s up until his passing, as Karpinski remained an active ex-officio member of the foundation board.

Cosentino also noted Karpinski's support of the local Boy Scouts of America chapter, saying he would attend as many Eagle Scout Honor Courts as he could.

Being a Boy Scout himself was a lifelong source of pride for Karpinski. He was a scout for more than 80 years, earning the Eagle Scout Award, the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award and the Silver Beaver Award.

"Dr. Karpinski was a model of the type of citizen who always wanted to make his community better and did," Cosentino said.

In 2012, CCC presented him with the school's first honorary doctorate at its May graduation, where Karpinski was a guest speaker.

"I hope that your next 70 years will be rewarding as mine have been," he told the graduates. "And in closing, my advice to you is be persistent in your goals, don't get discouraged, push forward, get involved in your communities and never stop learning. And remember what is meant to be is up to me."

