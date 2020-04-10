'Never stop learning': Auburn's Dr. Joseph Karpinski, prominent philanthropist, dies at 96

Dr. Joseph Karpinski, a longtime oral surgeon in the Cayuga County area who was known for his gregarious personality and philanthropic endeavors, died this week at the age of 96.
Karpinski passed away Tuesday with his children at his side, according to a death notice submitted Thursday by Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.
Karpinski established his private practice in the 1950s and at one time had offices in Auburn, Geneva and Ithaca before he retired in 1997.
Karpinski was on numerous state and national professional boards during his career, including a stint as president of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. President Gerald Ford was the organization's annual meeting speaker during Karpinski's time as president.
"I always wanted to give my patients the finest treatment," the told The Citizen in a 2005 interview. "They say if you love your job, you've never worked a day in your life. And I never worked a day in my life."
Known by many as "Dr. Joe," Karpinski traveled the world, met global leaders and amassed a remarkable collection of what he once called "organized clutter," including beer steins, walking sticks, clocks, cloisonne boxes, religious iconography, Frank Barney paintings, a shrunken head, ancient Chinese statuary, amber embedded with insects and a Moroccan cous cous table.
"I collect because of my interest in everything. I like to deeply get into the subject," he said in that 2005 interview inside his family home overlooking Auburn's Hoopes Park. "I love to walk into my own house and say that I went to Krakow, Poland, or wherever I've been. All these inanimate things, they show what you've done and where you've gone with someone."
Karpinski was a son of John and Helen Karpinski, who owned a dry goods store in Auburn that the family lived above. After graduating from Auburn's East High School in 1942, Karpinski enrolled at Boston College but his studies there were cut short when got drafted during World War II. After training, he got into the Army's Specialized Training Program and was shipped to Cornell University to complete his undergraduate studies. He then pursued his studies in dentistry, earning a doctorate of dental surger the Indiana University School of Dentistry, where he was honored in 2005 as a distinguished alumnus.
He enlisted in the U.S. Public Health Service and worked in various locations for the U.S. Coast Guard. After military service, he completed studies in oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Pennsylvania.
He met his future wife, Floryanna "Honey" Lesczynska, while working at Jersey City Medical Center, where she was a nursing student. Karpinski returned to his hometown of Auburn in 1953 to open his private practice. Honey joined him after they married in 1956, the couple raised a family of six children. Honey Karpinski died in 1991 from ovarian cancer, and Joseph often invoked her name and memory. In 2015, for example, he donated a digital bell system to St. Hyacinth Church in Auburn and dedicated it to her.
Karpinski was generous with his time and money throughout his life. In 1993, he was knighted by the Polish government for his humanitarian work, only the second American citizen to receive that honor.
Karpinski became especially focused on philanthropic endeavors in his retirement years. Shortly after retiring, he established the Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Foundation, which donated to scores of institutions and organizations throughout the Auburn area and beyond.
He had a bandstand built in Hoopes Park in 1998 and a 14-foot carving of an American Indian placed on a bluff overlooking Owasco Lake. He sponsored a series of popular music concerts at Emerson Park and donated money that supported the annual July fireworks show there. His $150,000 donation in 2010 led to an expansion of the county's Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural Museum in Owasco with an annex called the Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center.
Karpinski also was a longtime supporter of Cayuga Community College, making significant donations for capital projects and scholarships. In 1995, the school named a new rotunda at its James T. Walsh Regional Economic Center in Auburn after Karpinski.
"Dr. Karpinski was extremely dedicated to the greater Auburn community, and was a strong supporter of Cayuga Community College through his work on our foundation board and as a community advocate for the institution," CCC President Brian Durant said. "He was a strong believer in our students and their potential, and was always willing to support them in their efforts. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."
Karpinski was the first president of the Cayuga Community College Foundation when it formed in the 1980s. He led the effort to help form the board, which raises funds and provides philanthropic support for the institution.
"He was a great supporter of Cayuga Community College over the decades, funding not only scholarships, but building projects," said Guy Cosentino, the foundation's executive director. He said Karpinski was a "great friend" who helped him in many ways over the years, from when Cosentino was an Auburn mayor in the 1990s up until his passing, as Karpinski remained an active ex-officio member of the foundation board.
Cosentino also noted Karpinski's support of the local Boy Scouts of America chapter, saying he would attend as many Eagle Scout Honor Courts as he could.
Being a Boy Scout himself was a lifelong source of pride for Karpinski. He was a scout for more than 80 years, earning the Eagle Scout Award, the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award and the Silver Beaver Award.
"Dr. Karpinski was a model of the type of citizen who always wanted to make his community better and did," Cosentino said.
In 2012, CCC presented him with the school's first honorary doctorate at its May graduation, where Karpinski was a guest speaker.
"I hope that your next 70 years will be rewarding as mine have been," he told the graduates. "And in closing, my advice to you is be persistent in your goals, don't get discouraged, push forward, get involved in your communities and never stop learning. And remember what is meant to be is up to me."
