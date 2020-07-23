New acquisition creates two miles of conserved land overlooking Skaneateles Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has purchased 75 acres of woodlands in Cortland and Onondaga counties, just west of State Route 41, creating a 2.25 mile-long corridor of conservation land overlooking the eastern shore of Skaneateles Lake.

According to a news release, the property is located in an area of steeply sloping hillsides that are vital to the health of Skaneateles Lake and links the organization’s High Vista and Hinchcliff Family preserves. Extensive forest and rugged ravines define the landscape which is designated as an Important Bird Area; Bald Eagles make their home here as do a number of different warbler species.

“This property was a top priority for protection because of its value for watershed protection,” Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp said in a statement. “It is also a key link in a greenbelt that will ultimately extend around the southern half of Skaneateles Lake.”

The Land Trust said it will now complete a natural resource inventory of the property and develop a management plan to guide future public access, including a hiking trail linking the three preserves. The Land Trust hopes that this trail system will one day be extended south and west to link with trails in Bear Swamp State Forest.