New administrator named for The Commons nursing home in Auburn

The largest nursing home operating in Cayuga County has a new leader.

Syracuse-based Loretto on Monday announced the hiring of Bryan Petko as the new administrator of The Commons at St. Anthony in Auburn. Petko comes to the 300-bed facility after serving as senior executive director of Golden Living Center Oil City in western Pennsylvania.

In that role, Petko held for 14 years, he "upheld the quality of care and services, oversaw all regulatory requirements and successfully managed the facility’s financial goals," Loretto said in a press release.

Loretto operates The Commons, which is owned by a nonprofit organization that formed when the former Cayuga County Nursing Home merged with the former Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2014. Residents at the county-run facility on County House Road moved into newly renovated space at Mercy's campus, and the new entity was rebranded as The Commons.

“I am very excited to be back in New York and join the Loretto family in Auburn,” Petko said in the press release. “Along with the team of talented and dedicated professionals, I look forward to ensuring our residents continue to enjoy the high-quality care and dedicated services we provide at The Commons. I appreciate the family atmosphere and the kind people I have met both in Auburn and at the Commons. I can already tell the Commons is a special place for our residents to live and our employees to work."

Prior to his time in Pennsylvania, Petko worked in western New York. From 2004 to 2006, he was an administrator in training and then director at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Clarence. Prior to that, Petko was assistant administrator at the Waters of Aurora Park in East Aurora.

Petko earned a master’s degree in health services administration from D’Youville College and a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from University of Buffalo.

Petko's hire is the second recent senior leadership addition at The Commons. Earlier this month, Lorretto announced the hire of Lori Sakalas as chief operating officer. Sakalas also has oversight of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation and The Nottingham Residential Healthcare Facility in central New York.

