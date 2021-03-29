New Auburn Doubledays owner to appear on local TV show

New Auburn Doubledays co-owner Don Lewis will be the guest on the next episode of "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino.”

Lewis will discuss the new agreement between the city and the Doubledays to keep baseball at Falcon Park in Auburn

The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access.

That will be followed by a second "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino” will David Pappert of the local Operation Gratitude that will bring veterans to Washington in 2022. They are operating this year’s Healing Fields Project at Hoopes Park over Memorial Day Weekend.

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12 on Tuesday and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.