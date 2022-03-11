New Auburn skatepark designs to be unveiled at special meeting

The proposed concept for the city of Auburn's revamped skatepark will be shown to the public later this month.

For years, Auburn has been developing a project to replace the city's current skatepark at Casey Park. The city and Grindline Skateparks, Auburn's contractor for the design of the new park, announced that the next public design concept meeting for the new facility will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St.

People are asked to come see the concept proposal and give input. Around 40 people attended a public meeting on the undertaking, also held at the heritage center, back in December. Visitors gave suggestions and feedback on the upcoming skatepark. An official with Grindline said at the time that the goal was to kick off construction in summer 2022 in the hopes of being finished by December.

Auburn's current 6,500-square-foot skatepark was built in 2001. The city previously said construction for the new facility is expected to cost $500,000, with half of that sum covered by grant money and the remaining half paid for by a local match in federal Community Development Block Grant funds. Earlier this month, the Auburn City Council authorized accepting a $250,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

