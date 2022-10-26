New Auburn storage facility seeks approval for more units

The developer of a new Auburn storage facility is seeking approval from the city to build more units there.
True Storage, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is seeking a variance from the city's Zoning Board of Appeals to build four units with 84 lockers at a new location of self-storage brand CubeSmart at 325-327 Genesee St. City code enforcement denied True Storage a permit to build the units because the property is zoned general commercial, under which self-storage is not a permitted use.
The board heard the appeal of True Storage, represented by attorney Joseph Camardo, at its Monday meeting at Memorial City Hall.
There was some confusion at the meeting, as Camardo said he believed True Storage didn't need the variance because one was granted as a condition of its $1.3 million purchase of the property from CLS1 Properties in December. Camardo also noted that the former P&C grocery store was zoned highway commercial, which permits self-storage usage, before CLS1 bought it in 2019.
"Technically, zoning for self-storage has always been there," he said.
Camardo told the board he applied for the variance anyway on the advice of Stephen Selvek, the city's deputy director of planning and development. In response, board Chair Rick Tamburrino told the attorney the previous variance was granted for indoor self-storage only. Camardo assured the board that the new units would be indoor, not "eyesore" outdoor storage for objects like boats.
Camardo also repeatedly stressed that the units, along with landscaping and a wrought iron fence proposed by True Storage, would look nice and benefit the city through increased tax revenue.
"They want to locate here and they're dumping a lot of money into the situation," he said. "So it's very important that we help them and welcome them into the city."
Ultimately, the board and Camardo agreed that he would return at next month's zoning board meeting with a few requested items. They include a proof of hardship demonstrating why True Storage needs the additional units, an analysis showing how the units would affect traffic, and statements from the area's residential neighbors affirming their support for the units and other improvements.
Camardo also agreed, if the variance is granted, to let the city's planning board review True Storage's proposal. That would not be legally required, as the proposal concerns less than an acre of property.
"We're going to do what we need to do to satisfy the city," he said.
The 47,000-square-foot CubeSmart facility will have 82 10-by-25-foot storage units in the former grocery store, according to documents Camardo provided the board, as well as a vehicular entrance. According to a building permit issued by the city of Auburn in April, True Storage spent $2,139,029 renovating the building. The company, and CubeSmart, did not respond to requests for comment.
According to the facility's Google listing, it is scheduled to open in November. Requests for storage units are available on CubeSmart's website.