New Auburn storage facility seeks approval for more units

As one Auburn storage facility approaches its opening, several others in the area have recently changed hands.

AllStorage sold its five facilities in Auburn, Aurelius, Elbridge and Sennett for a total of more than $20 million to LocalStorage this summer.

The 361 Genesee St. facility in Auburn was sold for $7,379,400, the 1661 Clark St. Road facility in Aurelius was sold for $4,830,000, the 222 Route 5 facility in Elbridge was sold for $2,074,800, the 1170 Route 5 facility in Elbridge was sold for $1,465,800 and the 450 Grant Ave. Road facility in Sennett was sold for $5,250,000, according to Cayuga and Onondaga county property records.

